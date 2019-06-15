Storms With Locally Heavy Downpours Will Disrupt Outdoor Plans For Father's Day

Planning outdoor activities for Father's Day? Then you may want to have a Plan B.

First, the good news. It won't be a total weekend washout by any means.

Saturday, June 15 will be just perfect for those looking to spend time outside with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Clouds will overspread the area Saturday evening with showers moving in overnight as a slow-moving cold front arrives.

Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

There will be spotty showers during the morning hours with a chance of thunderstorms starting at 2 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Sunday evening. Some of the storms will produce locally heavy downpours.

Showers and isolated storms will continue to start the workweek. Monday, June 17 will be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees. Showers and storms return after noontime with precipitation possible until midnight.

