Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Sweeping Through Region

The new workweek is off to a stormy start.

Scattered storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will continue through the day and evening on Monday, June 14, into Tuesday morning, June 15.

Downpours, damaging winds, and hail are possible with any possibly severe storms.

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 70s, with high humidity levels of around 90 percent.

After morning showers, and possible thunderstorms, wrap up by late Tuesday morning, it will become partly sunny during the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Following the unsettled stretch, Wednesday, June 16 is shaping up to be a picture day, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 70s.

