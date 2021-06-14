Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Sweeping Through Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A radar image showing storms, some severe (in yellow and red), sweeping through the region at around 8 a.m. Monday, June 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the stormy weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Cooler temperatures have returned and will continue this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The new workweek is off to a stormy start.

Scattered storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will continue through the day and evening on Monday, June 14, into Tuesday morning, June 15.

Downpours, damaging winds, and hail are possible with any possibly severe storms.

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 70s, with high humidity levels of around 90 percent.

After morning showers, and possible thunderstorms, wrap up by late Tuesday morning, it will become partly sunny during the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Following the unsettled stretch, Wednesday, June 16 is shaping up to be a picture day, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 70s. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.