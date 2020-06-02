Storms With Damaging Winds That Could Cause Power Outages Will Lead To Warmer Temps

A new round of scattered, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds that could lead to power outages will lead to a warming trend.

Tuesday, June 2 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers will overspread the region late in the afternoon Tuesday into the evening.

Areas in light green in the image above could hear a few rumbles of thunder with the best chance farther north.

Clouds will linger Wednesday, which will be warmer as the high temperature climbs to around 80 degrees.

After a slight chance of morning showers, showers will become likely after noontime. It will be blustery with 6-10 mile-per-hour winds and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

As a warm front arrives late Wednesday afternoon, there will be scattered thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds possible. Scattered power outages are possible.

Storm activity is possible through the early evening Wednesday. The chance for more showers will remain through just after midnight on Thursday, June 3.

Skies will clear on Thursday, but it will stay very warm with the high temperature in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

