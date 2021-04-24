Storm With Soaking Rain, Strong Winds Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

A new storm system that will sweep through the region bringing heavy rain and strong winds will lead to a big change in the weather pattern.

Skies will be clear during the daytime on Saturday, April 24. It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

The storm system will arrive late Saturday evening, and continue overnight and through the morning on Sunday, April 25, with soaking rainfall and gusty winds at times. For areas expected to see the heaviest rain (shown in dark green), see the image above.

A total of between a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected before the storm moves out around noontime on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low 60s Sunday.

A chance of showers will remain through mid-afternoon Sunday before skies slowly start to clear and conditions improve Sunday night as an area of high pressure arrives, leading to dry, breezy conditions to start the workweek, followed by a big warmup.

Wind strength will be up to 20 miles per hour overnight.

Monday, April 26 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the low 60s. The strong winds out of the Northwest will continue, with gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the week progresses, topping out with highs in the low to mid 70s on both Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30.

