Storm Will Sweep Through Area Following Spring-Like Start To Week

A spring-like start to the week will be followed by a storm system that will sweep through the region, beginning overnight.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, Feb. 24: Clouds will increase in the afternoon after a sunny start as the storm system approaches on a mild day. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of the region with a chance of rain starting overnight. In areas north of I-84 in New York or Connecticut where the low temperature will be around the freezing mark, there could be a mix of snow and rain.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Areas far north and inland that will see a mix of snow and rain overnight will then rain at times after around 7 a.m.

The entire region will see rain, especially in the afternoon, on a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s. There will be a chance of light rain or drizzle in the evening.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: The storm system will hang around for another day, with more rain before noon and showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will again be in the mid 40s. There will be showers during the evening continuing at times overnight along a chance of thunderstorms.

Up to an inch of rainfall is possible from the storm.

Thursday, Feb. 27: The storm system will push out before daybreak on Thursday, which will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s.

Friday, Feb. 28: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

