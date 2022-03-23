Storm Will Bring Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds With Snow, Wintry Mix For Some Parts Of Region

A storm with periods of rain and gusty winds will also bring spring snowfall and a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast.

The system, which has weakened after fueling tornadoes in the Southeast, arrives in this region late Wednesday afternoon, March 23.

There will be rain and showers at times through early Friday morning, March 25, with the chance for snow in some areas farthest north and inland, especially overnight.

Wednesday will be raw with the temperature in the mid 40s.

"Wet conditions will last through Friday morning with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected," according to the National Weather Service.

"If cold enough air can get wedged into place across the Poconos and Catskills, it is possible for precipitation to start as a bit of a wintry mix," according to AccuWeather.com.

Wind gusts will be as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour both Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday, March 24.

There will be rain, heavy at times, throughout the day Thursday, which will be breezy and raw with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Skies will gradually clear during the day Friday, which will be brisk with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Saturday, March 26 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Sunday, March 27 will be brisk and chilly with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.