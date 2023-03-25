Contact Us
Storm Will Bring Rainy, Raw Conditions With Sleet, Snow Farther North: Here's Latest Timing

Joe Lombardi
A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25. A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25.
A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected snowfall totals for areas in northern New York and New England. A look at projected snowfall totals for areas in northern New York and New England.
A look at projected snowfall totals for areas in northern New York and New England. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A complex storm with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the Northeast will lead to a wet, raw first half of the weekend.

Saturday, March 25 will be stormy with rain, heavy at times, from around noon until late in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

 The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

About a half-inch of rainfall is possible before the system moves out late Saturday.

For a look at precipitation types by area, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Areas in northern New York and New England will see up to 6 inches of snowfall, with up to 12 inches in some spots. (Click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.)

That will be followed by gradual clearing and the return of sunshine on Sunday, March 26, the National Weather Service says. 

The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday, March 27 will be mainly sunny during the day with a high temperature again in the 50s.

Clouds will increase Monday night, leading to a chance of rain overnight and on Tuesday, March 28.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.