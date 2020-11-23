Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Weather

Storm Will Be Followed By Gusty Winds, Drop In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
A storm system that has swept through the region will be followed by gusty winds and a drop in temperatures.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A storm system that has swept through the region will be followed by clearing, gusty winds and a drop in temperatures.

Some parts of the region will see as much as 2 inches of rainfall from the system, which will wrap up later in the morning on Monday, Nov. 23.

Skies will gradually clear after noontime just as strong winds move in.

The temperature will fall in the afternoon from the mid 50s to the mid 40s on a breezy day with wind strength of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph. 

As a result, it will feel more like it's in the 30s by the time nightfall arrives.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 will be sunny, but brisk and chilly with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

