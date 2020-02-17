Storm Watch: System Sweeping Through Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Rain To Much Of Region

To say it's been a mild winter would be a big understatement.

Since Dec. 1, there have been about 50 days (depending on the exact location in the area) in which the average temperature has been above normal.

But we'll be getting a reminder that it's still winter as a storm system will sweep through from the Upper Midwest after Presidents Day that will bring rain to the entire region with a chance for snow in areas farther north.

Here''s what to expect in the five-day forecast:

Monday, Feb. 17: Presidents Day will be mostly sunny with the high temperature again in the 40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35. Clouds will increase at night with the low temperature falling to around the freezing mark, and in the mid to upper 20s farther north and inland.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: As the storm system arrives, areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and south of I-84 will see a chance for snow from daybreak until around 8 a.m., followed by a chance for rain mixed with some snow, and then all rain after 10 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

North of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, a period of snow will affect the morning commute and the changeover to rain won't happen until around noontime. In those spots, up to an inch of snowfall accumulation is possible. (See image above.)

New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut will see all rain for the duration of the storm.

Tuesday's high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s with rain at times throughout the afternoon and into the evening before ending around 9 p.m. Clouds will decrease overnight and the low temperature will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s. The temperature will drop to the low to mid 20s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, Feb. 20: It will become colder with the high temperature only reaching the low 30s and the upper 20s farther north and inland on another mostly sunny day.

Friday, Feb. 21: Sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

