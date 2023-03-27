Storm Watch: Here's Timing For New Round Of Rainfall, With Snow Possible In Spots

An approaching storm system will bring a new round of precipitation throughout the region.

After a sunny start, clouds will increase on Monday, March 27 with a chance for rain starting in the middle of the afternoon as a low-pressure system passes to the south, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be cooler with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Rain is expected during the evening Monday and into the early overnight hours, with a mix of rain and snow showers inland, and light snow possible in areas farther north. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. There should be about a quarter-inch of rainfall.

Rain will clear from west to east before dawn on Tuesday, March 28 as the low pushes further east.

Tuesday will become partly sunny, with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, March 29 with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday, March 30 will be sunny and cool with a high temperature in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.