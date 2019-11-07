Storm Watch: Here's Latest Info On System That Will Sweep Through Northeast

Get set for a blast of Arctic air that will arrive after a storm system moves through the Northeast.

The frigid air will arrive thanks to a strong cold front that will accompany the storm.

Here's the latest forecast:

Thursday, Nov. 7: It will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature in the low 50s, but drop to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for the overnight low. There's a chance of morning showers, and there could be rain at times in the afternoon. Rain is likely during the evening and through the early overnight hours. Areas just north of I-84 will see some snow mix with rain at times, but there will be little or no snow accumulation. Parts of upstate New York and Connecticut could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. The rainfall amount in this area will be around one-quarter inch.

Friday, Nov. 8: Skies will clear and it will become mostly sunny Friday as the cold air settles in. The high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s with the winds kicking up, making it feel colder. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid or upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Sunny and continued cold with a high temperature around 40 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Partly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 11: There will be partly sunny skies on Veterans Day with a high temperature in the low 50s. Look for a chance of rain late in the evening and a chance of a mix of snow and rain overnight.

