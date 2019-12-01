Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Storm Watch: Here Are Latest Projections For Snow, Ice, Rain Accumulations, Timing

Storm Watch: Here Are Latest Projections For Snow, Ice, Rain Accumulations, Timing

The latest projected snowfall totals for Sunday, Dec. 1 through early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at expected ice accumulation. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected rainfall amounts during the storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at counties where Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the weather pattern on Sunday, Dec. 1. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the weather pattern on Monday, Dec. 2. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Parts of upstate New York could get 2 feet of snow, while up to a foot of snow is possible in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A two-part storm system will bring a mix of snow, rain and ice just as millions are returning home from Thanksgiving on Sunday, Dec. 1 and then headed back to work on Monday, Dec. 2.

Areas farthest north and inland will see the most snow -- with up to a foot of accumulation possible in Dutchess and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut -- but there will be treacherous travel conditions at times throughout the region, even Long Island, where parts of central Nassau County could get 2 to 3 inches of snowfall.

For the latest snowfall projections, check the first image above. For expected ice and rain accumulations, see the second and third images.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for counties shown in pink in the fourth image above. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shown in purple.

Freezing rain and snow will move into the area from west to east around noontime Sunday.

By 3 p.m., there will be heavier bands of snow, mainly around and north of I-84.

Precipitation will change back to all rain later in the afternoon Sunday south of I-84. But north of I-84, it will be a totally different story, with snow continuing through the evening.

Rain will be heavy at times in southern parts of the area during the evening while further inland, snow will continue, mixed with freezing rain, making for hazardous driving conditions.

There will be a lull in the storm overnight.

A wall of heavy snow will move to the area late in the afternoon Monday, with snow throughout the area between 6 p.m. and midnight.

There could be lingering snow in the predawn hours Tuesday.

