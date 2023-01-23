Storm Watch: Fast-Moving System Brings Rain, Sleet, With Up To Foot Of Snow Farther North

A complex storm is bringing rain to much of the region, with sleet farther inland, and as much as a foot of snow in some spots in upstate New York and northern New England.

The storm, which arrived late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, has continued into Monday morning, Jan. 23.

The storm is expected to wind down late in the morning or around midday on Monday, with skies gradually clearing on a brisk and breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

"For snow lovers in and near the big I-95 cities in the Northeast, this is another disappointing storm, where umbrellas and raincoats are the needed accessories, rather than snow boots and gloves," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Not so in some spots, including the Albany area, where around 11 inches of snowfall has been measured as of Monday morning, as well as in parts of western Massachusetts, as well as Vermont, and New Hampshire.

It will be the first of two storms in a matter of days, with another system also bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow due to arrive Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals for the second storm system of this week.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.