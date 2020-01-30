Storm Track: Here's Latest Projected Path, Timing For Weekend System

For the third straight weekend, a storm system will sweep through the region.

The time frame for impact from the storm is now overnight Friday, Jan. 31 into Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1, just a day before Groundhog Day.

The storm is expected to gather in the southeastern United States on Friday before heading northeastward.

The chance for snow is expected to start in this area at around 1 a.m. Saturday with the overnight low between 30 degrees and the freezing mark.

There will be a mix of rain, snow and snow showers at times through early Saturday afternoon. Little or no snowfall accumulation is expected. That will be followed by a chance of showers through Saturday night.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

The storm system will move out overnight Saturday into Sunday, Feb. 2.

Groundhog Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

