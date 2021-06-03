Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Feds Drop Charges Against Capitol Riot Suspect From Rockland County
Weather

Storm System With Potential For Damaging Wind Gusts, Flooding Arrives In Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas (in dark green) expected to see the strongest thunderstorms on Thursday, June 3. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
More spotty storms are possible on Friday, June 4. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region with the potential for strong storms with gusty winds and the possibility of flooding.

The time frame for which is Thursday morning, June 3 until early Friday evening, June 4.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, especially in the areas shown in dark green in the image above.

The primary threat from the storm will be damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

The high temperature will be around 70 degrees Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely from the morning through early afternoon, followed by a chance of showers for the remainder of the afternoon with more storms possible late in the afternoon through the evening.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rainfall is possible during the day and evening Thursday.

More showers and spotty storms are possible on Friday, June 4, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s. 

Saturday, June 5 will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the mid 80s. 

It will stay sunny and dry on Sunday, June 6, and an even warmer one, with the high temperature around 90 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.