Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Storm System With Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the stormy weather on Thursday, Sept. 10.
A look at the stormy weather on Thursday, Sept. 10. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Tropical moisture from the south will collide with an approaching cold front from the west, triggering a storm system bringing rain, which will be heavy at times, and possible thunderstorms and flooding to the region.

Widespread showers arrived in the area early in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Localized heavy rainfall will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms possible at times.

The high temperature Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s with extremely high humidity.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts, said the National Weather Service.

The cold front will push east of the area on Friday morning, Sept. 11, leading to a big change in the weather pattern.

Friday will be drier as less humid air begins to move into the region.

Clearing skies with sunshine return by Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. 

The overnight low temperature will fall into the low 50s into Saturday, Sept. 12, which will be picture-perfect, with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.