Storm System With Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

Tropical moisture from the south will collide with an approaching cold front from the west, triggering a storm system bringing rain, which will be heavy at times, and possible thunderstorms and flooding to the region.

Widespread showers arrived in the area early in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Localized heavy rainfall will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms possible at times.

The high temperature Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s with extremely high humidity.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts, said the National Weather Service.

The cold front will push east of the area on Friday morning, Sept. 11, leading to a big change in the weather pattern.

Friday will be drier as less humid air begins to move into the region.

Clearing skies with sunshine return by Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The overnight low temperature will fall into the low 50s into Saturday, Sept. 12, which will be picture-perfect, with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.