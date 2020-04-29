Storm System With Heavy Downpours, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding

A storm system now moving northeast will bring thunderstorms with torrential rain and strong winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storms will be just as the calendar changes months: late Thursday, April 30 into Friday morning, May 1.

"While violent thunderstorms are not anticipated, we expect the storm to swing through the Northeast with heavy enough rain to cause flooding problems and strong enough winds to be of concern for sporadic power outages and fallen trees," said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Here's what to expect:

Wednesday, April 29: It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be a chance of light rain starting around noontime and continuing through the evening with rain becoming likely overnight.

Thursday, April 30: The end-of-month storm system will bring showers, rain and scattered thunderstorms at times. (See image above.) The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Following morning showers, steady rain will begin around 2 p.m. and continue through the evening with thunderstorms arriving later and continuing overnight.

Winds will be out of the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour. There will be wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times with 50 mph gusts possible during severe storm activity. Flooding in poor drainage areas is possible. Up to three-quarters to an inch of rain is possible through the evening.

Friday, May 1: There will be showers and rain through the morning with a chance of more thunderstorms before the storm system finally pushes out early in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Saturday, May 2: After a cloudy start with a chance for morning showers, skies will clear, finally ending the wet stretch on a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

