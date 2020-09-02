Storm System Will Sweep Through Region, Leading To Change In Weather Pattern

A new storm system will sweep through the region, leading to a change in the weather pattern.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 has started off with morning showers and patchy fog.

There will be a break in the showers during the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

As a frontal boundary approaches during the evening, a round of isolated thunderstorms will move in after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The passage of the storm system will lead to an increase in temperatures on Thursday, Sept. 3, which will be a partly sunny and warmer day with the high temp around 85 degrees.

There's a chance for more showers and spotty storms starting after 1 p.m. Thursday and again in the evening.

Friday, Sept. 4 will be dry for the first time in several days, with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature again in the low 80s.

Saturday, Sept. 5 will be sunny and pleasant with the high temperature in the upper 70s.

