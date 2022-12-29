Storm System Will Lead To Wet Roads, Low Visibility On New Year's Eve

A long stretch of bitterly cold weather will be followed by a gradual warm-up, and then a storm system leading to slippery, soggy conditions on New Year's Eve.

The new rainmaker will arrive in the afternoon on New Year's Eve day on Saturday, Dec. 31, as a frontal system will trigger the system, the National Weather Service said.

Wet roads and low visibility can pose some problems for motorists and airlines on Saturday as the storm's reach will extend up and down the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.com. (See the image above.)

Snow is not expected since temperatures should be well above freezing. In fact, current projections have the temperature in Manhattan for the ball drop in Times Square at about 50 degrees.

Showers are expected to arrive early Saturday afternoon followed by rain and showers at times, with areas of fog during the day and night on New Year's Eve day.

Showers are then expected to linger into the morning on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1 with more areas of fog, followed by partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

The high temperature on Thursday, Dec. 29 will climb into the mid to upper 40s, with a mix of clouds, sun, and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, Dec. 30 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Saturday's temperature should hold steady in the 50- to 55-degree range during the day, and drop only a few degrees overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.