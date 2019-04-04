Contact Us
Weather

Storm System Will Bring Rain, With Freezing Rain, Some Snow To Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area Friday, April 5.
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area Friday, April 5. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Don't adjust your calendars.

It really is April. But spring won't be "a thing" to end the workweek.

That's because a storm system will bring rain to the entire region, with freezing rain farther north with some spots possibly even seeing some -- are you sitting? -- snow.

Thursday, April 4 will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s.

The storm system arrives early Friday morning, April 5 with rain farther south. Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will see a mix of rain and freezing rain through 10 a.m. North of I-84, there is a chance of snow through late in the morning. Little or no accumulation is expected.

There will be more rain at times in the afternoon, followed by a chance of evening showers.

Friday will be a colder day with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Between a quarter and half an inch of rain is expected until the chance of rain ends around 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

Clouds will give way to sun on Saturday. It will be much warmer with a high in the mid 60s and calm winds.

Sunday, April 7 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

