Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Snow To Region: Here's What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16.
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of dry, seasonable weather will be coming to an end as a storm system bringing rain to most of the region and snowfall to interior locations moves through the Northeast.

The time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16.

There will be variable cloudiness with temperatures a bit above normal in the days leading up to the storm, with the high temperature on both Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14 in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will also be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system will arrive late Friday night, after around 10 p.m. Most of the region will see all rain, with some snow for areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. Up to a half-inch of snowfall is possible in those spots.

Rain may change to snow around New York City even though temperatures may still be above freezing during Friday night, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"The changeover to accumulating snow is more likely well north and west of I-95," Pastelok said.

The storm system will wind down with rain at around noontime on Saturday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.