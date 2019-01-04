Storm System Moving In From South Will Bring Soaking Rain, But Will It Be A Weekend Washout?

A storm system from the south will move up the eastern seaboard overnight Friday into Saturday, but it wouldn't be a total weekend washout.

Widespread rain, locally heavy, will develop starting after 9 p.m. Friday. Areas farther north will see a wintry mix and patchy black eye overnight. (See second image above.)

Rain, heavy at times, will continue throughout a breezy day and into the evening Saturday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Brief minor flooding at the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline is likely during the times of high tide Saturday morning.

Up to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected before the system winds down at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Gradual clearing overnight Saturday into Sunday will lead to a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a high between 42 and 44 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.