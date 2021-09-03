Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Weather

Storm Ida: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley

The New York City area was hit hard by Ida. Above, Tarrytown-on-Hudson. Photo Credit: Contributed via Rob Wingate

There have now been 42 confirmed fatalities after Ida battered the Northeast with historic rainfall and flash flooding.

In New York City, more than 3 inches of rainfall fell in Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 1, smashing the previous record.

Here is a look at some rainfall totals from throughout the Hudson Valley compiled on the day after, on Thursday, Sept. 2 by the National Weather Service.

Westchester County

Armonk, 6.48 inches

Chappaqua, 5.23 inches

Harrison, 7.09 inches

Katonah, 5.93 inches

Mount Kisco, 8.46 inches

New Rochelle, 7.79 inches

Ossining, 6.48 inches

Pleasantville, 6.14 inches

Rye, 4.64 inches

Scarsdale, 8.09 inches

Somers, 4.98 inches

South Salem, 5.52 inches

Tarrytown, 6.97 inches

White Plains, 6.16 inches

Orange County

Cornwall-on-Hudson, 6 inches

Greenwood Lake, 5.65 inches

Middletown, 4.83 inches

Newburgh, 4.96 inches

Port Jervis, 5.21 inches

Stewart Airport, 7. 32 inches       

Warwick, 5.25 inches

West Point, 4.15 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 5.19 inches

Mahopac, 7.28 inches

Carmel Hamlet, 6.05 inches

Putnam Valley, 5 inches

Rockland County

Bardonia, 4.15 inches

Montebello, 5.55 inches

Nanuet, 5.64 inches

Spring Valley, 4.8 inches

Stony Point, 5.9 inches

Upper Nyack, 3.18 inches

Dutchess County

Hyde Park, 4.5 inches

Poughkeepsie, 5.5 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 5.5 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello, 6 inches

