Storm Bringing Snow To Parts Of Area Will Be Packed With Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

A storm system will be accompanied by a cold blast that will bring some snowfall to parts of the region and wind gusts that could cause power outages throughout the area.

The time frame for potential snowfall, mainly north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, is overnight Friday, May 8 into Saturday morning, May 9. (See image above.)

At this point, about an inch of snowfall accumulation is possible, especially in higher elevations, up until about 8 a.m. Saturday.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday, May 7 with the high temperature in the low 60s.

The arrival of a cold front late in the evening will bring clouds and scattered showers.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely after 3 p.m. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Friday night, winds will be out of the east at about 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25.

The overnight low temperature in areas south of I-84 will stay just above freezing, meaning precipitation will be rain.

But north of I-84 where there is the chance for snow, the low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy with the high temperature in the low 40s and a chance for showers at times.

Westerly winds will be about 22 miles per hour with gusts up to 38 to 40 mph during the day.

Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

