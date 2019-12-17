Storm Bringing Mix Of Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow Causing Hazardous Travel Conditions

Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded as a storm system bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is causing hazardous travel conditions and has led to many delayed school starts and closures in the region.

The advisories now include Long Island and Queens, where they are in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, along with southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut. North of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, where the temperature will struggle to rise above the freezing mark, the advisories run through 6 p.m. Tuesday. (See first image above.)

Freezing rain and additional ice accumulations of between 1/10th of an inch farthest south and of an inch and seventh/10th of an inch farther north are likely, creating hazardous travel conditions impacting the morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for sleet and freezing rain will continue until around 9 a.m. Tuesday south of 1-287 and the Merritt Parkway when the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 30s.

North of those areas, the chance will last through mid-afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s farther south.

Skies will gradually clear Tuesday evening and overnight, leading the way to a partly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s. There will be a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Thursday, Dec. 19 will be sunny and very cold, with a high temperature only in the mid 20s.

Friday, Dec. 20 will be another sunny day with the high temperature near the freezing mark

