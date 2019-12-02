Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: School Districts Announce Early Dismissals
Weather

Storm Alert: Here's How Much Snowfall To Expect In Round 2 Of Nor'easter

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest projected snowfall amounts for Sunday, Dec. 1 through early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 by AccuWeather.com. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The latest projected snowfall totals by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Parts of upstate New York could get 2 feet of snow, while up to a foot of snow is possible in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at expected ice accumulation. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at counties where Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
There will be some snow north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway on Monday, Dec. 2 before a heavy wall of snow arrives later in the afternoon and continuing through the evening. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for Round Two.

Powered by a heavy band of snow, another round of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected later in the afternoon into the evening on Monday, Dec. 1.

Most of the snow will fall after dark.

Areas south of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, including New York City, will see between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation. Accumulation amounts will be a bit lower on Long Island, with 2 to 3 inches expected in Nassau County and 1 to 2 inches in Suffolk County.

Further inland, expect 4 to 6 inches of accumulation, with 6 to 8 inches possible in parts of Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Fairfield County. (See first and second image above.)

Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut could see anywhere from 8 inches to more than a foot of snow. (See third image above.)

For the latest snowfall projections, check the first two images above. For expected ice and rain accumulations, see the third and fourth images.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for counties shown in pink in the fourth image above. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shown in purple.

There could be lingering snow in the morning Tuesday before the system heads out east by 10 a.m. It will be a cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.