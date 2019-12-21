Start Of Winter Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

It may be unusual timing, but relief from a stretch of frigid days is finally on the horizon as just winter officially arrives.

Go figure.

Saturday, Dec. 21 is the Winter Solstice. It's the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere as well as the shortest day of the year.

It will be followed -- finally -- by milder temperatures.

Here's the five-day forecast. (Spoiler alert: Those hoping for a White Christmas will be disappointed.)

Saturday, Dec. 21: Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near the freezing mark with a wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be around 25 degrees.

Sunday, Dec. 22: The bitter cold stretch will end on a sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s. The overnight low temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s on another sunny day.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s on Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase in the evening. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 32 degrees.

