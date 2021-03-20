Start Of Spring Brings Big Change In Weather Pattern

After a stretch of cold air followed by a storm system that brought mainly rain, heavy at times, to the region, the start of spring will usher in a big change in the weather pattern.

The first day of spring - Saturday, March 20 - has gotten off to a chill start, with morning wind-chill values in the 20s.

But temperatures will climb to above-normal levels, with the high temperature reaching the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

"It will be mild, but not super warm," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski about this weekend. "Unlike the warmup from earlier in the month, records are not expected to be broken."

Looking ahead further, there is "a fairly high probability for above-normal temperatures for the end of the month," according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain clear overnight with the temperature falling to the low 30s.

Sunday, March 21 will be even milder, with the high temperature right around the 60-degree mark on another sunny day.

Monday, March 22 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

