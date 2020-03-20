Spring Surprise: Storm System Could Bring Accumulating Snowfall

It's not exactly the type of forecast you'd expect to hear on an unseasonably warm first day of spring.

But much of the region could see accumulating snowfall for the first time since January early next week.

Areas of fog will be locally dense during the morning on Friday, March 20.

Visibilities could be suddenly reduced to a quarter-mile in spots, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front Friday afternoon. The strongest of the storms, mainly after 3 p.m., could produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

The high temperature will rise to the upper 60s.

The storm chance continues through around 9 p.m., followed by a chance of showers from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday, March 21 will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s and winds out of the north at around 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 22 miles per hour.

Sunday, March 22 will be sunny during the day with a high temperature in the low 40s before clouds roll in after nightfall.

Then comes the chance for accumulating snow as a storm system arrives overnight as the low temperature drops to the upper 20s north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and the lower 30s farthest south.

At this point, the most likely time frame for the accumulating snowfall is between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals as there is now uncertainty surrounding the path and strength of the storm system.

Monday's high temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with rain at times in the afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

