North Rockland Daily Voice
Spotty Storms Will Bring Big Change Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system on track for Tuesday, Aug. 30 that will usher in more refreshing air.
An approaching cold front accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms will lead to a big change in the weather pattern in the days leading up to Labor Day.

The system is on track for Tuesday night, Aug. 30.

"This potent cold front is set to swing through the Northeast on Tuesday and bring the opportunity for some potentially powerful storms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

After patchy morning fog, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot most of the day, with a high temperature again in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

"The unseasonably warm, humid air in place early this week can set the stage for a dramatic clash of air masses," said Gilbert.

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon prior to the storm's arrival in the evening.

Areas expected to see the most severe storms are shown in green in the image above.

After a chance for scattered showers early Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, it will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s, and conditions much more comfortable, with lower humidity.

Thursday, Sept. 1 will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Friday, Sept. 2 will be picture-perfect with clear skies and a high temperature in the mid 70s with calm winds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

