Snowfall Projections, Projected Timing Released As Post-Easter Nor'easter Nears

A post-Easter Nor'easter will dump as much as a foot of snow in parts of upstate New York and northern New England, with heavy rain in store for the rest of the region.

The current projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around midday on Tuesday, April 19. It's expected to bring rain and thunderstorms, along with snow showers and snow.

"Nor’easters can mean heavy snow for the I-95 corridor in winter; but, now that we are well into April, most areas near the coast from southern New England to the mid-Atlantic are in line to see just rain between Monday and Tuesday," said Meteorologist Matt Benz of AccuWeather.com.

A look at projected snowfall totals are shown in the first image above, with areas in light blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, areas in Columbia blue 3 to 6 inches, and areas in dark blue 6 to 12 inches.

Easter Sunday, April 17 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature only in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Monday, April 18 and the high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Rain from the potential Nor'easter is expected to hold off until late Monday or Monday night, meaning conditions should be dry for the 126th Boston Marathon.

