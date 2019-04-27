Snow Way! Parts Of New York Will See White Stuff Just Days From Start Of May

Are you sitting?

OK. Here goes.

Just days away from the start of May, some residents in the region, including a large part of New York State, may be seeing some snow this weekend. (See image above.)

Snow showers could bring a coating of accumulation as far south as the northwestern Hudson Valley, including Sullivan County. The white stuff is expected early Sunday morning, April 28 as a round of precipitation moves west to east.

It's the same storm that is bringing up to 6 inches of snowfall to some states in the northern Plains and Great Lakes regions early in the weekend.

In this area, Saturday, April 27 will be a mostly cloudy, windy and cool day in downstate New York and Connecticut. The high temperature will only be in the mid 50s, but it will feel colder with a northwest wind between 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny in the morning with a high again in the mid 50s. It will become mostly cloudy by noontime with afternoon and evening showers likely and up to a quarter inch of precipitation mostly.

It will clear out on Monday, April 29, which will be sunny with a high near 60.

