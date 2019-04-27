Contact Us
Snow Way! Parts Of New York Will See White Stuff Just Days From Start Of May

Joe Lombardi
A look at the large portion of New York that is expected to see some snow overnight into Sunday, April 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Are you sitting?

OK. Here goes.

Just days away from the start of May, some residents in the region, including a large part of New York State, may be seeing some snow this weekend. (See image above.)

Snow showers could bring a coating of accumulation as far south as the northwestern Hudson Valley, including Sullivan County. The white stuff is expected early Sunday morning, April 28 as a round of precipitation moves west to east.

It's the same storm that is bringing up to 6 inches of snowfall to some states in the northern Plains and Great Lakes regions early in the weekend.

In this area, Saturday, April 27 will be a mostly cloudy, windy and cool day in downstate New York and Connecticut. The high temperature will only be in the mid 50s, but it will feel colder with a northwest wind between 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny in the morning with a high again in the mid 50s. It will become mostly cloudy by noontime with afternoon and evening showers likely and up to a quarter inch of precipitation mostly.

It will clear out on Monday, April 29, which will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

