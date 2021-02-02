Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter
Weather

Snow-Way! New Nor'easter Could Take Aim On Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week.
An Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

It's Groundhog Day and the "breaking" news from Pennsylvania can hardly come as a surprise.

Minus the normal crowd of hundreds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil still went about his business and promptly predicted six more weeks of winter early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Following one of the biggest winter snowstorms in years, it may just be a matter of days for Phil's prediction to come true.

For starters, there will be persistent light snow and snow showers lingering from the storm on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 3, though little additional accumulation is expected.

That will be followed by a chance of snow Friday morning, Feb. 5, before temperatures climb above the freezing mark.

But wait, there's more.

As of now, there is about a 50-50 chance for another Nor'easter taking aim on the region, this one on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 into Monday, Feb. 8.

European forecast models have the storm following a similar track to this week's Nor'easter. American models have it moving farther north.

One thing is certain for now. Temperatures will allow for snowfall as an Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week. 

In fact, overnight lows on Sunday into Monday will only be in the upper teens.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the newest potential Nor'easter.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.