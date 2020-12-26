Snow Way! Mother Nature May Be Ready To Unleash Another Stormy Surprise This Holiday Season

A powerful storm system that brought heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to hundreds of thousands of power outages in the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day may not be the last time Mother Nature makes its presence felt this holiday season.

Forecast models are now showing an increased likelihood of a new storm system sweeping through the Northeast on New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31 into New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1.

Depending on whether the temperature falls to at, or below, the freezing mark overnight after the 2021 New Year's Ball Drop at Times Square, there is now a chance that there could be some snowfall, especially in areas farther north and inland on New Year's Day morning.

It's still too early to predict possible accumulation amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the potential track and strength of the storm.

But wouldn't it be fitting for the calendar year 2020 to go out with one last surprise?

Stay tuned.

For now, we'll see a rather uneventful weekend weather-wise, with below-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. (See second image above.)

Saturday, Dec. 26 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature only in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 20.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with the temperature falling to the upper teens to low 20s and wind-chill values in the low to mid teens.

The weekend will wrap up with a sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 30 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 28 will be a bit more seasonable temperature-wise, with the high in the mid 40s. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times on a cloudy day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.