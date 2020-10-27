Snow Way! Merging Storms Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Area, White Stuff In Some Spots

A winterlike storm that is dumping snow and ice in the Rockies and parts of the Midwest will combine forces with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region as well as snowfall in some spots in the Northeast.

The time frame for the merging storms is Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29 into Friday, Oct. 30.

"The setup for the Northeast will involve a fresh injection of cold air as high pressure will build eastward from the Great Lakes region spanning Thursday and Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rainfall, beginning after noontime Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a higher temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain is likely to mix with wet snow Thursday night into Friday in higher elevated areas of parts of New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania shown in the first image above.

Friday will be rainy and breezy during the day with a high temperature dropping to the mid 40s.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected throughout the region.

The storm system will move off the coast Friday night, leading to a bright and sunny day on Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

The latest projected path for Zeta, released Tuesday morning, is shown in the third image above.

Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm in what has been a historically active hurricane season.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

