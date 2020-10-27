Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Snow Way! Merging Storms Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Area, White Stuff In Some Spots

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas in the Northeast (in pink) expected to see some snow at the end of the week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rain on Thursday, Oct. 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The latest projected path for Tropical Storm Zeta, released Tuesday morning, Oct. 27. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

A winterlike storm that is dumping snow and ice in the Rockies and parts of the Midwest will combine forces with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region as well as snowfall in some spots in the Northeast.

The time frame for the merging storms is Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29 into Friday, Oct. 30.

"The setup for the Northeast will involve a fresh injection of cold air as high pressure will build eastward from the Great Lakes region spanning Thursday and Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rainfall, beginning after noontime Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a higher temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain is likely to mix with wet snow Thursday night into Friday in higher elevated areas of parts of New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania shown in the first image above.

Friday will be rainy and breezy during the day with a high temperature dropping to the mid 40s.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected throughout the region.

The storm system will move off the coast Friday night, leading to a bright and sunny day on Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

The latest projected path for Zeta, released Tuesday morning, is shown in the third image above.

Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm in what has been a historically active hurricane season.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.