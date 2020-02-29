Snow Showers, Flurries Possible As Wind-Chill Values Fall Into 20s On Rare Leap Day

It's a rare leap day, but the weather will be very typical for the final day of February.

Brisk and cold conditions on Saturday, Feb. 29 will result in the wind-chill factor falling into the 25- to 30-degree range during the afternoon.

Couple that with an increase in clouds after a partly sunny start, and there will be a chance for snow showers in the early and mid-afternoon.

Most of the region will see little or no accumulation, but areas north of I-84, and especially west, could see a half-inch or less and slippery roads in some spots.

Then, March will come in like a lion.

At least overnight.

The low temperature after midnight on Sunday, March 1 will be in the mid-teens with wind-child values between 5 and 15 degrees.

The high temperature Sunday will climb to the mid 30s, but the wind-chill values will make it feel like it's in the upper teens to mid 20s during the day.

