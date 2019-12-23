Snow Now Possible In Holiday Week Forecast

We may not be in store for a White Christmas, but there's now a good chance we will see some white stuff this week.

The chance for snow will be for about a 12-hour period late in the week.

Here's the five-day forecast.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the upper 40s on a sunny day with calm winds. The overnight low temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s on Christmas Eve. Winds will pick up in strength, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees. Clouds will increase in the evening. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 32 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. The overnight low temperature will be around 30 degrees. Clouds will roll in late in the afternoon, leading to a chance of rain after nightfall and a chance of rain and snow overnight, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: The chance for snow will continue through the morning, with rain also possible, mainly after 11 a.m., as the high temperature rises to the low 40s. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.