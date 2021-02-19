Snow More! Here's How Much New Accumulation To Expect From Two-Day System

It's not over yet.

Periods of light snow will continue from the morning through the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 19 before the long-duration storm system finally winds down.

Additional snowfall on Friday will generally be 1 to 2 inches with some localized amounts. of 3 inches, the National Weather Service said in a statement released Friday morning.

There will also be mixed precipitation, with ice accumulations of a light glaze also possible.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the statement said. "Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Generally, most parts of the region will see a total accumulation of 4 to 6 inches of accumulation from the two-day event.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire region until 7 p.m. Friday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

The advisory took effect Thursday morning.

Light snow will finally taper off around nightfall on Friday.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the low 30s, and wind chill values between 15 and 20.

