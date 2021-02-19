Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland
North Rockland

Weather

Snow More! Here's How Much New Accumulation To Expect From Two-Day System

A look at snow-covered areas in the United States this week, with snow depths shown by color.
It's not over yet.

Periods of light snow will continue from the morning through the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 19 before the long-duration storm system finally winds down. 

Additional snowfall on Friday will generally be 1 to 2 inches with some localized amounts. of 3 inches, the National Weather Service said in a statement released Friday morning. 

There will also be mixed precipitation, with ice accumulations of a light glaze also possible.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the statement said. "Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Generally, most parts of the region will see a total accumulation of 4 to 6 inches of accumulation from the two-day event.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire region until 7 p.m. Friday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

The advisory took effect Thursday morning. 

Light snow will finally taper off around nightfall on Friday.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the low 30s, and wind chill values between 15 and 20.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

