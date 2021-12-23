Snow Joke! Rounds Of Storms Will Bring Wintry Weather, Hazardous Travel Conditions At Times

Separate quick-moving systems will bring multiple wintry weather events across the region through Christmas.

The first system has the potential for a light coating of snowfall, less than an inch, Thursday night, Dec. 23 into Friday morning, Dec. 24 for most of the region, with the potential for more snowfall farther north in New York and New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Another quick-moving low-pressure system will bring a light wintry mix of mainly sleet and freezing rain Christmas Eve night into early Saturday morning on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 before transitioning to rain, according to the weather service.

"These systems may result in hazardous travel conditions during these time periods," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Thursday morning.

For a look at areas expected to see intermittent snow at times after nightfall Thursday, Dec. 23 into early Friday morning, Dec. 24, see the first image above.

Although most areas will only see a dusting to about an inch, a few spots (especially in the higher elevations) may see up to 2 or 3 inches, the National Weather Service said. For a look at those areas, click on the second image above.

After a sunny and cold day on Thursday with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees will come the new first of precipitation.

It will be partly sunny during the day Friday with a high temperature in the 40s before the next storm arrives.

The time frame for that round of precipitation is from around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve through mid-morning on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.

For a look at areas expected to see spotty snow and ice (pink) and mostly snow (blue) Christmas Eve into Christmas Day morning, click on the third image above.

The high temperature on Christmas Day will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

There's a chance for another round of precipitation Christmas night into Sunday, Dec. 26 in which areas farther north and inland could see snowfall.

Areas where snow is possible Christmas night into Sunday, Dec. 26 are shown in the fourth image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

