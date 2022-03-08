Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Snow Joke! New Round Of Wintry Weather Headed To Region; Here's How Much Accumulation To Expect

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where a mix of snow and rain (in pink) and snow (in blue) is expected Tuesday night, March 8 into Wednesday morning, March 9.
Just a couple of days after the high temperature climbed to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, a new round of accumulating snowfall is expected in the region.

See the image above for a look at areas where a mix of snow and rain (in pink) and snow (in blue) is expected Tuesday night, March 8 into Wednesday morning, March 9, according to AccuWeather.com.

Generally, new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible for most of the region, with about a half-inch near the coast, the National Weather Service says.

The high temperature on Tuesday, March 8 will be in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. 

Winds will continue to be strong after a line of overnight storms with damaging gusts knocked out power to thousands in the Northeast, with most seeing restoration of service by daybreak Tuesday.

Wind speeds will be in the teens with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour during the day on Tuesday.

The overnight low temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be right around the freezing mark, with the chance for snow starting at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through the morning before the high temperature gradually climbs to the upper 30s.

Snow will be followed by a wintry mix and rain Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Thursday, March 10, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature rebounding into the upper 40s to around 50.

The outlook for Friday, March 11 calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 50.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

