Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Cases With Nearly 1.2K; Latest Breakdown By County
Weather

Snow, Ice Now Expected During Strong Storm Ushering In New Year

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
There is now an increasing likelihood of snowfall and icy conditions for most of the region for a strong storm system that will sweep through the region from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.
There is now an increasing likelihood of snowfall and icy conditions for most of the region for a strong storm system that will sweep through the region from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JillWellington

There is now an increasing likelihood of snowfall and icy conditions for most of the region for a strong storm system that will sweep through the region from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 will become sunny after noontime with the high temperature around 40 degrees and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

It will be clear and cold overnight with a low temperature around 20 degrees.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 will also gradually become sunny after a cloudy start. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees. 

Rain will arrive overnight into New Year's Eve morning on Thursday, Dec. 31. Rain will taper off around 9 a.m. with cloudy skies giving way to afternoon sunshine. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

As the temperature drops to the mid 20s overnight and stays below freezing after daybreak, freezing rain and sleet are expected New Year's Day morning on Friday, Jan. 1, followed by a chance of sleet in the afternoon.

At this time, about a trace to an inch of accumulation is possible, especially in areas farther north and inland where icy conditions are possible Friday morning, but there is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the system.

As the temperature climbs to a high of around 40 degrees, precipitation will change back to rain in the afternoon into the evening.

Rain will continue overnight into Saturday, Jan. 2, with the temperature holding steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.