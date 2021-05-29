Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Slow-Moving Storm System Takes Hold On Region: Here's Latest Memorial Day Weekend Outlook

Joe Lombardi
Saturday, May 29 will be damp and dreary. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas (in dark green, yellow and orange) expected to get the heaviest rain on Sunday, May 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Skies will gradual begin to clear on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Memorial Day weekend high temperatures will be more like March than May. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Don't adjust your calendar. It really is Memorial Day weekend and we're just days away from the start of June.

But the damp and dreary, wet, and windy conditions are making it feel more like March thanks to a slow-moving storm system.

There will be showers and rain at times during the day Saturday, May 29 which will be mostly cloudy and raw, with a high temperature only in the low 50s.

It will be breezy throughout the day and evening on Saturday, with wind speeds of between 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

A new round of heavier rain will arrive overnight as the low temperature falls to the mid 40s.

There will be rain and scattered showers at times on Sunday, May 30, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Precipitation will finally start to wind down on Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, though the storm system will take its time moving off the coast.

Skies will remain cloudy Monday morning, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, and more seasonable temperatures, with a high in the upper 60s.

The month of June will start off with more summerlike conditions, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

