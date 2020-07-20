Simply Scorching: 'Misery Index' Could Hit 115 Degrees Before Storms Bring Relief

The combination of the temperature and humidity of the air is officially known as the heat index.

But the informal label -- called the Misery Index - will be a lot more appropriate on Monday, July 20.

Steamy, unhealthy, dangerously hot conditions will reach their heat on Monday as that Misery Index which will soar between 110 to 115 degrees in some parts of the region. (See image above.)

A Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, July 20.

Monday will be partly sunny with the actual high temperature in the low to mid 90s. Due to the high heat and humidity, an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon.

The heat and humidity continue into Tuesday, July 21 with the high temperature around 90 degrees and heat indices in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A storm system will bring some relief from the heat on Wednesday, July 22, with the high temperature dropping to the low 80s, starting a pattern of more comfortable weather.

The storm chance starts around 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues through the evening.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released Monday morning.

Some locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, July 23 in the afternoon into the early evening. Thursday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

