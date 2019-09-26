Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Arrested Following Shooting, Discovery Of Guns
Weather

Showers, Storms With Rumbles Of Thunder, Lightning Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the showers and thunderstorms moving from west to east in a radar image at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
A look at the showers and thunderstorms moving from west to east in a radar image at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system with showers and thunderstorms is sweeping through the area, moving from west to east.

The best chance of rain for most of our area will be in the mid to late afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 26. A few rumbles of thunder and lightning may occur with any heavier showers.

The chance for showers and storms will continue until around 8 p.m. Thursday.

That will be followed by gradual clearing, leading to a sunny day on Friday, Sept. 27 with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.