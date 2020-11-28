Severe Weather Alert: Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH, Isolated Tornadoes Possible From Major Storm

A storm system that will be accompanied by downpours, possible hail, and isolated tornadoes could produce damaging wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in parts of the region that could cause power outages.

The storm will arrive Monday morning, Nov. 30, and continue through the early evening.

Deep low pressure tracking west of the region will produce strong southerly winds Monday and Monday night, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning, Nov. 28.

Depending on the ultimate track and intensity of the system, gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be possible, with the strongest winds across Long Island and eastern Connecticut, the statement said.

Seasonably mild temperatures will continue throughout the weekend.

Skies will gradually clear on Saturday followed by abundant sunshine on Sunday, Nov. 29. The high temperature on both days will be in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Rain will arrive Monday morning and be heavy at times during the day, with scattered thunderstorms likely. (See the first image above.)

It will be breezy with wind strength generally around 15 to 20 miles per hour for most of the region with gusts up to around 45 miles per hour, and the even higher gusts as strong as 50 to 70 mph possible in coastal areas. (See the second image above.)

The high temperature on Monday will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Up to 2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts before the system winds down early Monday night.

