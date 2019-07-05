Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Stormy weather will overspread the Northeast on Saturday, July 6.
Stormy weather will overspread the Northeast on Saturday, July 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Look for the week to end the same way it started.

Namely, with strong thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds that could cause power outages and drenching rain that may lead to flooding.

The storms are expected on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, July 6, ahead of a cold front, a similar scenario to the severe storms that slammed the region on Sunday, June 30, also ahead of a cold front. That storm system with strong winds led to numerous downed trees, tree limbs and utility lines, causing tens of thousands of power outages and several deaths in the region.

There could be a preview of Saturday's storms on Friday, July 5, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and continuing through midnight. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 85 degrees. The day has started with patchy morning fog.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and hot, with a high temperature in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely after 1 p.m., continuing through 10 p.m.

The passage of the cold front will lead to a pleasant day on Sunday, July 7, which will partly sunny with a high in the low 80s and less humidity.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.