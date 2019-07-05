Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding

Look for the week to end the same way it started.

Namely, with strong thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds that could cause power outages and drenching rain that may lead to flooding.

The storms are expected on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, July 6, ahead of a cold front, a similar scenario to the severe storms that slammed the region on Sunday, June 30, also ahead of a cold front. That storm system with strong winds led to numerous downed trees, tree limbs and utility lines, causing tens of thousands of power outages and several deaths in the region.

There could be a preview of Saturday's storms on Friday, July 5, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and continuing through midnight. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 85 degrees. The day has started with patchy morning fog.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and hot, with a high temperature in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely after 1 p.m., continuing through 10 p.m.

The passage of the cold front will lead to a pleasant day on Sunday, July 7, which will partly sunny with a high in the low 80s and less humidity.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

