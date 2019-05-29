Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms With Damaging Winds, Hail Will Sweep Through Area

The same storm system that has delivered devastating tornadoes to the Midwest will bring a new round of severe thunderstorms to the region for the second straight day.

A possible tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, May 28.

Look for the storms on Wednesday, May 29 to arrive just in time for the evening commute, at around 5 p.m. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day in which the high temperature will be in the low 70s.

The areas with the highest likelihood for strong storms are New York City, lower portions of the Hudson Valley, western Long Island and northeast New Jersey.

The storms will include downpours, gusty winds, with 58 mph gusts or more, and hail greater than 1-inch in diameter.

The storm chance continues through Wednesday evening. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Thursday, May 30 will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high in mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Another quarter inch of rain is possible.

Friday, May 31 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

