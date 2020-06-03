Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Strong Winds Will Sweep Through; Hail, Tornadoes Possible

Potentially severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and small to large hail are expected to sweep through the region.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the National Weather Service said.

After a partly cloudy start to the day on Wednesday, June 3, showers will become likely after noontime on a day in which the high temperature will be around 80 degrees. It will be blustery with 6-10 mile-per-hour winds and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

The window for thunderstorm activity is from around 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with the highest likelihood in the early evening. (See images above.)

The chance for more showers will remain through just after midnight on Thursday, June 4.

Skies will clear on Thursday, but it will stay very warm with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of showers after noontime through the overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

