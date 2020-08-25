Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Man Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To Newark Airport
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Possible Hail Will Sweep Through

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the region on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the region on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Scattered, severe thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and strong winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour to the region.

The window for storm activity will be from about 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Hail is also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

After a mostly sunny start, clouds will increase before the afternoon arrival of a cold front, triggering the storms.

Following the passage of the cold front, Wednesday, Aug. 26 will be much more comfortable and less humid with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Thursday, Aug. 27 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the mid 80s. 

There will be a chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.