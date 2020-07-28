Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Scattered Storms With Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats from the storm system. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the drenching thunderstorms that will sweep through the area on Tuesday, July 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A round of scattered, severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region on another day of hazy, hot and humid conditions.

The time frame for storm activity on Tuesday, July 28 is from about 2 p.m. until about 9 p.m.

Damaging winds are the main threat, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning. 

The storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours which could lead to urban flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service noted.

Areas in darker green shown in the two images above have a higher risk for severe storms.

A Heat Advisory lasts through 8 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature will be in the low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

After the storms pass through, the air will become less humid, though temperatures will remain seasonably high.

Wednesday, July 29 will be partly sunny with the high temperatures in the  upper 80s to low 90s. 

Thursday, July 30 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.